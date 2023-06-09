Bell Media touts 'strike-proof' TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up
Executives at Bell Media say they've designed a "strike-proof" fall television lineup that will carry its banner CTV network and Crave TV and streaming platform through months of potential labour unrest that's already shut down much of Hollywood.
As the U.S. writers' strike extends into its sixth week, and the stateside actors union voted on Monday to authorize a strike, the vice president of programming at CTV and Bell specialty channels expressed confidence that work stoppages won't affect its programming slate, at least for now.
"Regardless of how long that strike goes," said Pat DiVittorio of the writers' strike, "it will not impact us in the fall."
DiVittorio and other Bell executives touted a programming schedule to advertisers on Thursday meant to instil confidence amid uncertainty. A run of Canadian-made shows complemented a roster of returning American network hits.
Most of those U.S. shows completed production before the Writers Guild of America strike, which she acknowledged "could go for a lot longer than people are expecting."
Negotiations between the studios and the writers are effectively at a standstill.
One of the notable new additions to the CTV schedule is "The Traitors: Canada," a homegrown edition of the Dutch reality series that sees a group of contestants descend on a castle to play an elimination game similar to Mafia. Recent iterations of the series in the United Kingdom, Australia and the U.S. are already on Crave.
Justin Stockman, vice president of Bell's content development and programming, said the Canadian version of "The Traitors" will shoot in Quebec this summer before its fall debut, calling it likely "the fastest turnaround of anything we've ever done."
"The Traitors: Canada" was added to CTV's programming slate just two weeks before it was announced to advertisers on Thursday. A week ago, the show hadn't even finalized the contract with its host, actress Karine Vanasse, who will oversee two versions, one filmed in English and another with francophone contestants. Vanasse is best known for her lead roles on TV shows "Cardinal" and "Revenge."
CTV has also ordered a new one-hour talk-show lifestyle series "The Good Stuff with Mary Berg," helmed by the cookbook author and taped in front of a live studio audience. The network will have a daytime vacancy following the departure of mainstay Marilyn Denis, whose last show airs Friday.
However, the network did not confirm when or what time the Berg-led show would air, saying all scheduling details would be announced at a later date.
Returning CTV series include dating show "Farming For Love," Nova Scotia-set "Sullivan's Crossing" and the hospital drama "Transplant."
Among the new additions to Crave is a sketch comedy show MCed by Bruce McCulloch of "The Kids in the Hall" fame called "The Dessert," which promises to walk to "the edge of decency." The series features music from executive producer and Arkells frontman Max Kerman.
Also announced is "The Office Movers," a half-hour comedy that follows two college dropout brothers who attempt to rescue their own failing moving business so they can sell it to an industry giant. It comes from the producers of CTV's library sitcom "Shelved," which has yet to be renewed.
Crave is also doubling up on female best-friend stories. "Not Even" follows two women headed for high school graduation in late 1990s Winnipeg, while "Nesting" is about a pair of single besties who decide their relationship status shouldn't stop them from both getting pregnant at the same time.
In travel fare, Crave's original series "The Optimist's Guide to the Planet with Nikolaj Coster Waldau," showcases the Danish actor who played Jaime Lannister on "Game of Thrones" traversing the world to find people and projects that inspire hope for the future.
Some of these projects could be ripe for international sales, suggested Carlyn Klebuc, general manager of original programming. She said Bell Media executives have already held talks with U.S. broadcasters who are "looking for strike-proof shows."
"I do think there is an opportunity," she said. "We always work with Canadian writers so for us I think we're in really good shape."
However, she added, not every Canadian-made CTV show is in the clear.
For instance, "The Spencer Sisters" is headlined by Lea Thompson, a member of the Screen Actors Guild, which could affect production if the show is renewed. That decision won't be made until later this year, she said, likely after it premieres on U.S. channel the CW.
"Now that we have shows that have SAG talent, knowing that there might be a strike we have to ... make some accommodations," she said.
There will be a second season of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World," a spinoff of the main drag queen competition series, which recently landed its own fourth season order.
Crave holds a long-term deal with World of Wonder, producer of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which Stockman said likely means more seasons of the Canadian edition are on the horizon, as well as possible spinoffs and crossovers.
"We've talked with World of Wonder about a few different ideas, we just aren't able to announce anything yet," he said.
"But we have a really good working relationship with them and they've told us that the Canadian cast has become some of the most popular."
Those shows join specialty channel additions that include four-part Just For Laughs standup showcase "The RP4 Hosted By Russell Peters" on CTV Comedy, crime series "The Squad" on CTV Drama and "Reginald the Vampire," which originally aired on U.S. cable channel SyFy last fall.
CTV previously announced much of its prime-time block, which included Hawaii-set "Rescue: Hi-Surf," action series "Tracker" led by Justin Hartley, and "High Potential," an adaptation of a French comedy.
New unscripted series include David Spade game show "Snake Oil" and military training competition series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Canada
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
-
Ontario police search for 3 children from Muskoka area
Ontario police are searching for three missing children from the Muskoka area.
-
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, highway closure expanded
The number of active wildfires in northern Ontario has grown, but more of them are under control as the fight continues. Here is what you need to know.
-
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
World
-
Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates eruption may be coming
Philippine troops, police and rescue workers began forcibly evacuating residents near Mayon Volcano on Friday as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption of one of the country's most active volcanoes is possible within weeks or days.
-
Russian citizen mauled to death by tiger shark off Egypt's Red Sea coast in rare attack
A Russian man died after being mauled by a shark on Thursday off one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts, Egyptian and Russian authorities said.
-
France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy knife attacker
France is calling him "the backpack hero," a young Catholic pilgrim on a walking tour of cathedrals who came face to face with the man who stabbed several children in a park in Annecy.
-
Child victims of stabbing attack in France in critical but stable condition, president visits
France's president travelled Friday to the side of families traumatized by the savage stabbings of four very young children, all said to be in stable condition after emergency surgery, while investigators worked to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody.
-
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
Pope Francis was "progressively improving" and sitting in an armchair working Friday, following surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.
-
Sudan's government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
The United Nations envoy to Sudan, a key mediator in the country's brutal conflict, is no longer welcome in the African country, Sudanese authorities say.
Politics
-
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
-
Canada sought use of European Union compound in Kabul for fingerprinting, reneged
Canada requested use of the European Union's compound in Kabul to help with tasks such as fingerprinting for those fleeing Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Health
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
-
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain
Actress Shannen Doherty is letting her social media followers in on the spread of her breast cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' delivers what matters to fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' 'Daliland,' and 'Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis).'
-
Bell Media touts 'strike-proof' TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up
Executives at Bell Media say they've designed a 'strike-proof' fall television lineup that will carry its banner CTV network and Crave TV and streaming platform through months of potential labour unrest that's already shut down much of Hollywood.
-
Morning maven Marilyn Denis wraps decades-long daytime TV tenure
Daytime mainstay Marilyn Denis makes her final appearance as host of the 'Marilyn Denis Show' on Friday, capping a decades-long run as one of Canada's most enduring television personalities.
Business
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Wildfires, smoke having 'huge impact' on some tourism operators across Canada
Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.
-
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise, lifted by bull market on Wall Street
Asian shares mostly rose Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Sports
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
-
Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody after learning of 2021 homophobic tweet
The Boston Red Sox believe they took the proper steps after learning about a homophobic tweet made by pitcher Matt Dermody two years ago.
-
Canada's Fernandez and U.S. partner Townsend advance to doubles final at French Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American playing partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the women's doubles finals at the French Open on Friday.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.