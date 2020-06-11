Advertisement
Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney series after dispute with influencer
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:41PM EDT
Jessica Mulroney arrives for the baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Mark Hotel Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kevin Hagen)
TORONTO -- Bell Media is pulling Jessica Mulroney's reality series "I Do, Redo" off the air after the celebrity stylist was accused by Sasha Exeter of threatening the lifestyle influencer's career.
The media company has issued a statement saying it has removed Mulroney's show from all of its platforms.
Exeter says in an Instagram video that the dispute started when she put out a call on social media for her peers to use their voices to support the anti-Black racism movement.
Exeter says Mulroney, who had not been speaking up about the movement on social media at that time, mistook her call to action for a personal attack and threatened her in writing last week.
Exeter accused Mulroney of lashing out at her several times since then, including a claim that she was speaking with companies about Exeter's behaviour.
The TV host apologized on Instagram for what she called a "disagreement" that "got out of hand" hours after Exeter said that Mulroney had threatened her with a lawsuit.
Exeter, who used to be an acquaintance of Mulroney's, said in a post that for Mulroney to threaten her "as a single Black mom, during a racial pandemic, blows my mind."
The former elite athlete, who now works as a global brand marketer and entrepreneur in Toronto, writes about fitness, lifestyle and parenting on her website So Sasha.
"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin," Exeter said in her Instagram post Wednesday.
"And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege, really, in my personal opinion."
Mulroney, who is known for being friends with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said she was wrong to take Exeter's initial call-out personally and she "did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood."
Mulroney added that she plans to step "back from social media in the coming days" to reflect and give her "microphone to Black voices" by having them take over her account.
Mulroney, who is married to TV personality and former prime minister's son Ben Mulroney, catapulted to global fame last year when she was among the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's lavish nuptials.
A descendant of shoe magnate Morton Brownstein of the Browns Shoes empire, she has been a marketing consultant for the Toronto outpost of Kleinfeld Bridal and appeared regularly on City TV's "Cityline."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.
I’ve been silent. Not anymore! I’m used to being so transparent on this platform. I think it’s the main reason why most of you follow me. Today, I’m opening up about something that has been haunting me for the last week. I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot. Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough. Hopefully my voice will be heard by many and help change things for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell... because I will be dammed if my child ever has to deal with this level of ignorance.
A statement from CTV regarding @jessicamulroney pic.twitter.com/gDzmob51oa— CTV Communications (@CTV_PR) June 11, 2020