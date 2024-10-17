Before Liam Payne died, hotel staff called 911. Here's what they said

Pop star Liam Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world.

Before the fall, a hotel employee at the CasaSur hotel in the leafy neighborhood of Palermo called emergency services, asking for help with a guest who he said was trashing his room and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, an audio obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry showed.

Here is the full transcript of that call, translated by Reuters from the original Spanish. The Buenos Aires security ministry confirmed to Reuters that the call related to Payne.

911 call text

Good afternoon, an emergency.

Hello, good morning. I just called, I got disconnected. I'm calling from CasaSur Palermo hotel, Costa Rica 6032.

What's going on at the hotel, sir?

Well, we have a guest who is intoxicated by drugs and alcohol. And, well, he's ... When he's conscious, he breaks, he's breaking the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please.

Under the influence of alcohol and drugs, right, sir?

Yes, that's correct.

You told me Costa Rica, what number, sir? Excuse me.

Costa Rica 6032.

This is in the Capital (Buenos Aires), right? Between Arevalo and Cramer.

Yes.

Where is the hotel? What's the name of the hotel?

CasaSur Palermo. And we need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He is in a room with a balcony. And, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk.

How long has he been there or is it a residential hotel?

No, no, he has been here for two or three days.

I understand. There is no information because they cannot enter any more?

No.

Should we notify the SAME (Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencia) staff as well?

Yes, what I ask you is that someone comes urgently because, well...

In the call they've been notified (the SAME). Any more information to give to us? Who are you? The person in charge?

I am the head of reception.

Would you be the person in charge of the place, right?

Yes, yes.

It has already been noted. What is your name, sir?

Esteban.

It has been notified. Please wait for the police.

OK.

Thank you for contacting us. You can release the line.

Do they send the police too or not?

The police of the commune, yes, give me a second to ... Commune 14 and SAME?

No, no, no. Only SAME. Only SAME.

I understand. Don't worry, that was notified anyway.

OK, perfect. Well, thank you very much.

Since you tell me that he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs, SAME won't come in alone.

Doesn't SAME come in alone?

No.

OK.

It is still notified. When the police arrives, you explain to them and if it's required the SAME presence, they will call them.

Good, OK. Perfect.

It has already been notified anyway. Have a nice day, sir.

Good, thank you. Likewise.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Mark Porter)