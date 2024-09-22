Entertainment

    • 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' scares off 'Transformers' for third week as box office No. 1

    Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
    LOS ANGELES -

    It’s a three-peat for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

    The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with US$26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

    It edged out the animated new release “Transformers: One,” which brought in US$25 million. The Optimus Prime origin story from Paramount Pictures features the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson.

    “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a Warner Bros. release with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning as stars, has earned more than US$226 million domestically in its three weeks after a monster opening of $110 million — the third best of the year — and a second weekend of US$51.6 million.

    Third place went to the James McAvoy horror “Speak No Evil,” which came in at US$5.9 million in its second week for a total of US$21.5 million.

    On the whole, the box office was in a quiet phase that is expected to break when “ Joker: Folie à Deux ” dances its way onto the big screen on Oct. 4.

    The year’s second-highest grosser “ Deadpool & Wolverine ” remained in the top 5 in its ninth weekend with another US$3.9 million and a domestic total of US$627 million. Only Pixar's “Inside Out 2” has earned more.

    The Demi Moore-starring, Coralie Fargeat-directed body horror “The Substance," which made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, brought in US$3.1 million on limited screens in its first weekend for the sixth spot.

    The Daily Wire movie “Am I Racist?” — in which conservative columnist Matt Walsh goes undercover as a “DEI trainee” — stayed in the top 10 after a fourth place finish last week, earning US$2.9 million for seventh place and a two-week total of US$9 million.

