'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' jolts box office with US$110 million opening weekend

    This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
    After 36 years of waiting, the juice is finally loose again in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” this time racking up US$110 million in its premiere weekend.

    The long-awaited Tim Burton sequel is the third-best opening weekend of the year, only behind box office triumphs “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

    Michael Keaton returns as the titular spirit and Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder also reprise their roles as Delia and Lydia Deetz, with newcomer Jenna Ortega playing the latter’s daughter, Astrid. Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux round out the cast.

    The Warner Bros. sequel is the second-highest grossing September movie of all time, only behind 2017’s “It,” which opened with a staggering US$123 million. The 2019 sequel “It Chapter 2” opened with US$91 million and previously held the No. 2 spot for September openings.

    The original “Beetlejuice” film earned a mere US$8 million in its opening weekend in 1988, unadjusted for inflation, but went on to make US$77 million in theaters domestically as it became a cult classic.

    Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said September is “not known as a hotbed of US$100 million blockbuster debuts,” but attributed part of the film's success to Burton's singular style and the star cast.

    In addition to the returning cast, Ortega, who starred in the Netflix series “Wednesday” about the Addams family character, likely brought in younger audiences.

    “If all this was were a nostalgia play for people who saw the first movie, it wouldn’t really necessarily work,” Dergarabedian said. “Part of the magic formula of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is having a great cast of a revered generation of actors and then having young actors who are making their own mark.”

    The electric opening weekend kicks off the fall movie season with a bang after a sleepy Labor Day weekend and a relatively slow August that saw newer films struggle as holdover movies ruled the box office.

    Beyond “Beetlejuice,” “Deadpool & Wolverine” placed second on the box office charts, making US$7.2 million in its seventh weekend. Its cumulative domestic total is now US$614 million.

    “Reagan,” the Dennis Quaid-led biopic about the 40th U.S. president, continues to beat expectations. Climbing the ranks to third place in its second weekend, the film made US$5.2 million.

    “Alien: Romulus" and “It Ends With Us,” two more holdovers from the summer, came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. The sci-fi horror film brought in US$3.9 million and the romance drama brought in US$3.8 million.

    The only other new release of the weekend to make it on the box office rankings was “The Greatest of All Time,” an Indian Tamil-language science fiction action film. The movie stars Joseph Vijay and was directed by Venkat Prabhu, who is known for directing and writing other Indian action films. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

    1. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” US$110 million.

    2. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” US$7.2 million.

    3. “Reagan,” US$5.2 million.

    4. “Alien: Romulus,” US$3.9 million.

    5. “It Ends With Us,” US$3.8 million

    6. “The Forge,” US$2.9 million.

    7. “Twisters,” US$2.3 million.

    8. “Blink Twice,” US$2.1 million.

    9. “The Greatest of All Time,” US$2 million.

    10. “Despicable Me 4,” US$1.8 million.

