Beach Boys team with Royal Philharmonic in classical twist
The Beach Boys have a new CD with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra that gives a classical twist to their sunny 1960s hits. Classics like Good Vibrations‚ and Wouldn't It Be Nice mix the band‚'s vocals with orchestral backing in an approach that's worked earlier for tunes by Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Aretha Franklin. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Gregory Katz, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:57AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:58AM EDT
LONDON -- Summer is coming to Britain and the season is being marked by a return to the airwaves of the Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun" with a new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
The raucous teenage classic has been reborn with a classical twist, one of 16 Beach Boys tunes given a new lease on life on a CD recorded at Abbey Road, a London landmark forever associated with another great '60s band, the Beatles.
Beach Boys singer Mike Love seems somewhat mystified by the continuing appeal of tunes he helped pen with cousin and fellow Beach Boy Brian Wilson more than five decades ago.
But Love says "They've done a great job of honouring the original vocal performances and complementing them with the orchestrations."