

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press





LONDON -- Summer is coming to Britain and the season is being marked by a return to the airwaves of the Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun" with a new version featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The raucous teenage classic has been reborn with a classical twist, one of 16 Beach Boys tunes given a new lease on life on a CD recorded at Abbey Road, a London landmark forever associated with another great '60s band, the Beatles.

Beach Boys singer Mike Love seems somewhat mystified by the continuing appeal of tunes he helped pen with cousin and fellow Beach Boy Brian Wilson more than five decades ago.

But Love says "They've done a great job of honouring the original vocal performances and complementing them with the orchestrations."