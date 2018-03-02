Keep track of all the major and minor moments of Canadiana during the Academy Awards with Canadian Oscar bingo from CTVNews.ca.

Many Canadians stand a chance of taking home Oscars at the Academy Awards on March 4, but there are plenty of other ways the Great White North might step into the spotlight on Hollywood’s biggest night.

CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of Canadian moments to watch for, so you’ll be in the know every time the maple leaf picks up a little bit of Oscar glory. The numbers on the list correspond with the bingo card included in this article.

Click here for a printer-friendly version so you can follow along at home during the live broadcast on CTVNews.ca. Beverages optional!

1. Best Picture – "The Shape of Water"

Canadian producer J. Miles Dale is named along with director Guillermo Del Toro in the Oscar nomination for “The Shape of Water.” The film was shot in Toronto.

2. Best Director – Guillermo Del Toro

Del Toro isn’t Canadian, but the Mexican-born director has embraced Toronto as a home away from home. A number of his films have been shot in the city, and his work was recently the subject of an exhibit at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

3. Best Production Design – "Blade Runner 2049"

Vancouver-born Dennis Gassner brought the neo-noir, sci-fi world of “Blade Runner” to life for Canadian director Denis Villeneuve.

4. Best Production Design – "The Shape of Water"

Canadians Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau are nominated for their work on “The Shape of Water.”

5. Best Sound Editing – "The Shape of Water"

Canadian sound editors Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira are up for their first sound editing Oscar.

6. Best Sound Mixing – "The Shape of Water"

Canada’s Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier could take home their first Oscar.

7. Best Costume Design – "The Shape of Water"

Canadian costume designer Luis M. Sequeira has his first Oscar nomination for “The Shape of Water.”

8. Best Film Editing – "The Shape of Water"

Canadian Sidney Wolinsky is up for her first Oscar for her work on Del Toro’s monster romance.

9. Best Visual Effects – "Kong: Skull Island"

See No. 11.

10. Best Visual Effects – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

See No. 11.

11. Best Visual Effects – "Blade Runner 2049" Employees at Rodeo, a visual effects firm in Montreal, stand a three-in-five chance of winning an Oscar nod, as major contributors on “Kong,” “Star Wars” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Most of the 80 employees at the company are Canadian, although the studio bosses named in the nomination are not.

12. Best Supporting Actor – Christopher Plummer

Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer stepped in to reshoot Kevin Spacey’s scenes in “All the Money in the World” after the latter actor was replaced over sexual assault allegations.

13. FREE SPACE

Someone mentions Donald Trump.

14. Anything for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Three Billboards” was shot in the U.S. and first screened in Venice, but Canada still played a role in its road to the Oscars. The film won the people’s choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival last October, ahead of its broader release in theatres.

15. Anything for “I, Tonya”

The film, starring Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding, made its world premiere last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s nominated for Best Actress (Robbie), Best Supporting Actress (Allison Janney) and Best Film Editing.

16. Ryan Gosling

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling appears on stage.

17. James Cameron

Canadian director James Cameron appears on stage.

18. "Canada"

Someone says “Canada” in an acceptance speech.

19. "Toronto"

Guillermo Del Toro mentions Toronto in an acceptance speech.

20. Kimmel and "Canada"

Jimmy Kimmel mentions Canada.

21. Denis Villenueve

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve appears on stage.

22. Jacob Tremblay

Vancouver-born actor Jacob Tremblay, of “Wonder,” appears on stage.

23. En Français

Someone speaks French.

24. In Memoriam

A Canadian appears in the Oscar “In Memoriam” tribute video. Possible names include “Home Alone” actor John Heard, “Sharkwater” filmmaker Rob Stewart, TIFF co-founder Bill Marshall and “Night of the Living Dead” director George A. Romero.

25. Best Animated Film – "The Breadwinner"

This film is dripping in Canuck influence. It was written by Canadian Anita Doron based on the novel by Canadian Deborah Ellis, and features the voice of Toronto’s Saara Chaudry as the lead character. The film is also a Canadian co-production.