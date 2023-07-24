'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend

TORONTO -

Cineplex says the opening weekend for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time.

The movie theatre chain says the two highly anticipated movies brought in more than $19 million in box office revenue over the weekend.

It says this past weekend was the company's second-highest-grossing box office of all time.

Cineplex says 1.4 million guests flocked to see the new releases.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" became an inadvertent double feature for many moviegoers in a phenomenon that's been dubbed "Barbenheimer."

Cineplex says more than 80,000 guests bought tickets to see both movies on opening weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.