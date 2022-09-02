Barbara Ehrenreich, 'myth busting' writer and activist, dies

Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File) Author Barbara Ehrenreich poses at her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 25, 2005. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social