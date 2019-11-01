Rap-rock band Crazy Town, best known for the 2000 hit “Butterfly,” totalled their tour van during a head-on collision with a moose in Ontario Thursday.

Frontman Seth Binzer, guitarist Elias Tannous and drummer Roland Banks were driving along Route 17 near Sudbury, Ont. when the van collided with the animal, according to update’s on the band’s social media pages.

“We just got out of the emergency room, by the grace of god we are all okay, just cuts and bruises,” read the band’s Facebook post.

“The moose unfortunately was killed instantly and we all just feel horrible about it.”

Graphic video of the aftermath of the crash, uploaded to Facebook, showed the entire front end of the vehicle caved in from where the animal was struck.

The band, which is currently touring through Canada, said they still plan to finish the tour. They are expected to play in Ottawa on Saturday.

Crazy Town rose to fame in the early 2000s after “Butterfly” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their debut album, “The Gift of Game,” sold over 1.5 million copies. Their latest album was released in 2015.