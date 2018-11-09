

CTVNews.ca Staff





Children of the nineties, rejoice.

Days after four of the five Spice Girls announced their long-anticipated U.K. reunion tour, the Backstreet Boys launched their own line-up of travelling shows – including six stops in Canada.

The five-man band announced Friday that they will play concerts in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal, Winnipeg and Toronto. They’ll also perform across Europe and the United States beginning May 2019.

Unlike the Spice Girls, who last performed together at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremonies in London, the Backstreet Boys have played plenty of recent shows. They’ve performed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas since March 2017, and have made appearances on Good Morning America and Jimmy Fallon to promote the residency.

It’s unclear whether the boy band will perform new music on the tour or stick to their millennium-era wheelhouse. They released their first single in five years, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” in May, and are dropping a new album, “DNA,” on Jan. 25.

The band is scheduled to perform in Montreal on July 15, Toronto on July 17, Winnipeg on July 22, Calgary on July 24, Edmonton on July 25, and Vancouver on July 27.