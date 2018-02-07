

Relaxnews





The Backstreet Boys took to Twitter to announce a new string of dates for their Las Vegas residency, while revealing in a response to a fan question that they have a new single on the way.

The boyband will play a host of newly announced shows in their "Larger Than Life" Vegas run throughout July, August, October and November, with a pre-sale running through Thursday.

The band, which previously revealed they're at work on a tenth album, accompanied the announcement of the new shows with a series of videos in which they respond to questions posed by fans. In response to one -- "Did you already choose a first single? Or a title of the new album?" -- member Kevin Richardson responded, "Yes, we have a single. We've chosen it. It's coming out real soon."

While no timing was revealed for the release of the new single, AJ McLean said jokingly, "It's on Backstreet time."

A further video appears to reveal a snippet of the song.

Tickets for the new shows are available at ticketmaster.com/backstreetboys, with the pre-sale code EVERYBODY.