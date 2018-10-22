

CTVNews.ca Staff





Despite playing Thor in the Marvel movies and becoming an A-List Hollywood superstar, it turns out actor Chris Hemsworth hasn’t lost touch with the common folk.

While the actor was visiting Australia, he picked up an unsuspecting hitchhiker and wound up dropping him off… in a helicopter.

Shortly after Hemsworth and pal Luke Zocchi, co-founder of a coffee company, touched down in Brisbane, Australia, they noticed a hitchhiker carrying a sign declaring his need of a lift to Byron Bay, Australia — exactly where the pair were headed.

Hemsworth posted the whole encounter on Instagram Sunday night, in a video beginning with Hemsworth smiling as he says: “we’ll give him a lift.” But Zocchi cheekily turns to the camera adding that “Little does he know that we're getting a chopper.”

In the video’s description, the actor wrote, “Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand.”

Hildebrand, an American musician who'd toured across Australia, the U.S. and South Korea, said he had just travelled from Mexico. While he appears ecstatic about being picked up, he didn’t immediately realize who had picked him up, and even agreed to go surfing with the pair.

The musician offers to help chip in for gas,but Hemsworth jokingly tells him that the trip would cost about $4,000.

Hildebrand is initially confused, but his face later lights up when he’s told how he’ll arrive in style. “You’re chopper-ing to Byron Bay, brother!” Hemsworth’s friend excitedly tells the hitchhiker in the video.

“No way!” Hildebrand responds in disbelief.

He later told an Australian radio station that it was only when they reached the helipad that he realized that he’d hitched a ride with the “Home and Away” actor.

Once the group are in the helicopter, Hemsworth goes into comfort mode and reassures Hildebrand, a first-time flyer, that everything will be all right and even helps adjusts the musician’s ear protection.

The video captures picturesque vistas as they fly over stretches of Australian beaches. Throughout the trip, Hildebrand is clutching onto his guitar in the cockpit and it should be noted throughout Hemsworth’s video you can actually hear Hildebrand’s single, “Ready to fly” playing.

The musican has played his music across the world in places like India and Iceland.

“All right, Scotty, dreams over. Back to the normal hitchhiking,” Hemsworth tells the musician once they touch down.

Hildebrand posted the same video as Hemsworth early Monday morning, with the description reading, “So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Thanks.”

This was actually the first time that the musician had done something like this before, telling the same radio station that he was just trying to “save 50 bucks.”

“I was at the airport terminal in Brisbane trying to get back to Byron and yeah, just thought I'd try and hitch hike. I'd actually never hitchhiked before,” he explained.

The pair might even end up going surfing one day as Hemsworth and Hildebrand now follow each other on Instagram.