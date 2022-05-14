Back to normal? Cannes Film Festival prepares to party
After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was cancelled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back -- even kisses were forbade on the red carpet -- the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.
Or at least Cannes' very particular brand of normal, where for 12 days formal wear and film mingle in sun-dappled splendor, stopwatch-timed standing ovations stretch for minutes on end and director names like "Kore-eda" and "Denis" are spoken with hushed reverence.
What passes for the usual at Cannes has never been especially ordinary, but it has proven remarkably resilient to the fluctuations of time. Since its first festival, in 1946 on the heels of World War II, Cannes has endured as a maximalist spectacle that puts world cinema and Cote d'Azur glamour in the spotlight. This year marks Cannes' 75 anniversary.
"Hopefully it will back to a normal Cannes now," says Ruben Ostlund, who returns this year with the social satire "Triangle of Sadness," a follow-up to his Palme d'Or-winning 2017 film "The Square."
"It's a fantastic place if you're a filmmaker. You feel like you have the attention of the cinema world," adds ├ûstlund. "To hear the buzz that's going on, people talking about the different films. Hopefully, they're talking about your film."
This year's Cannes, which opens Tuesday with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie movie "Z," will unfold against not just the late ebbs of the pandemic and the rising tide of streaming but the largest war Europe has seen since the Second World War, in Ukraine. Begun as a product of war -- the festival was initially launched as a French rival to the Venice Film Festival, which Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler had begun interfering with -- this year's Cannes will again resound with the echoes of a not-so-far-away conflict.
Cannes organizers have barred Russians with ties to the government from the festival. Set to screen are several films from prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergei Loznitsa's documentary "The Natural History of Destruction." Footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius before he was killed in Mariupol in April will also be shown by his fiancee, Hanna Bilobrova.
At the same time, Cannes will host more Hollywood star wattage than it has for three years. Joseph Kosinski's pandemic-delayed "Top Gun: Maverick" will be screened shortly before it opens in theaters. Tom Cruise will walk the carpet and sit for a rare, career-spanning interview.
"Every director's dream is to be able to go to Cannes someday," says Kosinski. "To go there with this film and with Tom, to screen it there and be a part of the retrospective they're going to do for him, it's going to be a once in a lifetime experience."
Warner Bros. will premiere Baz Luhrmann's splashy "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. George Miller, last in Cannes with "Mad Max: Fury Road," will debut his fantasy epic "Thee Thousand Years of Longing," with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Ethan Coen will premiere his first film without his brother Joel, "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind," a documentary about the rock `n' roll legend made with archival footage. Also debuting: James Gray's "Armageddon Time," a New York-set semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.
Far from all of Hollywood will be present. Cannes' regulations regarding theatrical release have essentially ruled out streaming services from the competition lineup from which the Palme d'Or winner is chosen. This year's jury is headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.
Last year's Palme winner, Julia Ducournau's explosive "Titane," which starred Lindon, was only the second time Cannes' top honor went to a female filmmaker. This year, there are five movies directed by women in competition for the Palme, a record for Cannes but a low percentage compared to other international festivals.
This year's lineup, too, is full of festival veterans and former Palme winners, including Hirokazu Kore-eda ("Broker"), Christian Mungiu's ("RMN") and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes ("Tori and Lokita"). Iconoclast filmmakers like Claire Denis ("Stars at Noon"), David Cronenberg ("Crimes of the Future") and Park Chan-wook ("Decision to Leave") are also up for the Palme, as is Kelly Reichardt, who reteams with Michelle Williams in "Showing Up."
Even with a robust slate full of Cannes all-stars, how much can the festival really revert back to old times? Last year's light-on-crowds edition included masking inside theaters and regular COVID-19 testing for attendees. It still produced some of the year's most acclaimed films, including the best picture-nominated "Drive My Car," "The Worst Person in the World" and "A Hero." Cannes remains an unparalleled platform for the best in cinema, while still susceptible to criticisms of representation.
What's not likely to return anytime soon is the same amount of partying that characterized the years where Harvey Weinstein was a ubiquitous figure at the festival. COVID-19 concerns aren't gone. Attendees won't be tested and are strongly encouraged to mask. Few non-streaming companies have the budgets for lavish parties. Crowds will be back at Cannes but to what extent?
"It's going to be different than it's ever been before," says Tom Bernard, co-president of Sony Pictures Classic and a longtime Cannes regular. "Are they going to have parties? Are they going to have COVID concerns? Or is everyone going to go there and just try to ignore stuff?"
Bernard has noticed some practices in the Cannes market, where distribution rights for films are bought and sold, remain virtual. Initial meet-and-greets with sellers, in which executives and producers typically hop between hotels along the Croisette, have taken place largely on Zoom before the festival, he says. Deal-making has gotten more focused. Cannes, known for being both high-minded and frivolous, has perhaps grown slightly more sober.
"It's a reshuffle of an event that's always been sort of the same, in every way," says Bernard. "The routine, I think, will change."
One thing that can relied on with ironclad certainty at Cannes is frequent and ardent overtures to the primacy of the big screen, despite ongoing sea changes in the film industry. Some films, like Ostlund's, which co-stars Woody Harrelson, will hope to straddle the disparate movie worlds that collide in Cannes.
"The goal we set out for ourselves," says Ostlund, "was to combine the best parts of the American cinema with the European cinema, to try to do something that's really entertaining and at the same time thought-provoking."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of 'My body, my choice' rang out as activists committed to fighting for what they called reproductive freedom.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist's funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
Hundreds ordered to leave homes in Kenora, Ont., as floodwaters continue to rise
A city in northwestern Ontario has issued an evacuation order in response to a flood risk that's expected to grow in the coming days.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
Canada
-
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
-
Gas prices hit record $2.279 per litre in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
As predicted, B.C. gas prices set another all-time record on Saturday, with some stations in Metro Vancouver advertising gas for 227.9 cents per litre.
-
Hundreds ordered to leave homes in Kenora, Ont., as floodwaters continue to rise
A city in northwestern Ontario has issued an evacuation order in response to a flood risk that's expected to grow in the coming days.
-
Emergency alert system in B.C. to be in place for extreme heat in June: minister
British Columbia's public safety minister says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year's fatal heat dome.
-
Canada faces floods, record-breaking heat, snow and wildfires on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th was a weird weather day for Canada, with provinces experiencing everything from a record-breaking heatwave to spring snow, flooding and wildfires.
-
Canadians forced to cancel, reschedule travel as passport delays continue
Many Canadians have told CTVNews.ca that they have had to cancel or reschedule their travel plans due to lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process almost a million more applications over the past year.
World
-
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
-
Mitch McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit Saturday, delivering the latest show of American solidarity with the country at war with Russia.
-
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president
Rulers in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unanimously appointed Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the autocratic nation's president, signalling both unity and stability in this key energy-rich country that hosts Western militaries.
-
UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist
The UN Security Council on Friday night strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and called for 'an immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation.'
-
Putin warns Finland NATO membership would harm relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart Saturday relations between the two neighbours could be 'negatively affected' if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership.
-
Police arrest 2 after building fire kills 27 in New Delhi
Police arrested two owners of a company that manufactures and sells security cameras after a massive fire reportedly started in their office in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing 27 people and injuring 12 others, police and fire officials said Saturday.
Politics
-
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
-
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
-
Google warns online news bill could make it subsidize biased news outlets
Google is warning that the federal government's online news bill could force it to subsidize non-authoritative or biased news sources, such as the Russian state-sponsored news agency Sputnik.
Health
-
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
-
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
-
Tips for Canadian parents who may be worried about a baby formula shortage
A serious infant formula shortage in the United States caused by a major recall has left American parents going to great lengths to ensure they have enough supply for their babies, leaving some wondering if the same could happen in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of a dinosaur that inspired 'Jurassic Park' sold for over US$12 million
His name is Hector, he's over 100 million years old, and his fossils sold for more than US$12 million in auction at Christie's. Hector is the most complete skeleton of Deinonychus antirrhopus ever found, according to Christie's.
-
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world -- politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
-
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.
Entertainment
-
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dead at 79
Fred Ward, a veteran character actor in film and television, has died, according to his publicist Ron Hofmann.
-
Kendrick Lamar raps about trans relatives in a new song sparking both praise and criticism
In the song 'Auntie Diaries,' off Kendrick Lamar's new record 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' Lamar raps about his uncle and cousin -- depicted as two important, beloved figures in his life -- who are both trans.
-
Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
Business
-
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
-
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world -- politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
-
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
A nonspeaking valedictorian with autism shares her voice in commencement address
Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is nonspeaking and has autism, gave a remarkable address during her school's recent commencement ceremony in Winter Park, Florida.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
Sports
-
Swiatek's 27-win streak best on tour since Serena's in 2015
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka for her 27th straight win and reached the Italian Open final on Saturday. Not since Serena Williams seven years ago has another woman had such a hot streak.
-
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Milwaukee officials on Saturday enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three separate downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game.
-
Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.
Autos
-
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
-
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps
A man who this week drove his rented Maserati down Rome's Spanish Steps now faces charges for allegedly causing damage to the landmark, according to police in the Italian capital.
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.