Back injury sidelines Deryck Whibley, forces Sum 41 to cancel six Canadian dates

Sum 41 has cancelled six Canadian dates on its farewell tour as Deryck Whibley nurses a "minor" back injury.

A representative for the Ajax, Ont., punk band tells The Canadian Press that Whibley was the unnamed band member listed as injured in a message to promoters earlier this week.

The statement says doctor's orders have forced Sum 41 to scrap all August concert dates as he recuperates.

Further details on his injury were not disclosed.

Shows booked for the Jubilee Music Festival in New Glasgow, N.S. on Aug. 3 and the Area 506 Music Festival in Saint John on Aug. 4 will not be rescheduled.

Four additional dates in various parts of Quebec throughout next month are also cancelled.

Sum 41 is in the midst of a massive world tour that kicked off last March and is expected to run for the better part of a year, winding its way to a final show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025.

"This decision has been made with careful consideration for health and safety, and we apologize to the fans for this regrettable and unavoidable situation," the band's representatives said in a statement.

"The band is looking forward to continuing their final world tour come this September."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.