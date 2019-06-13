

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings are getting back together for a charitable cause.

The former Guess Who bandmates, famous for their on-again, off-again musical partnership, will reunite for the first time in over a decade next month to support Canada's Walk of Fame.

Bachman and Cummings will take the stage at Music Under the City Stars, an annual fundraiser in support of the stretch of Toronto streets paying tribute to influential Canadians, on July 18.

Organizers say the duo will perform a number of songs during an evening dinner and social event at Toronto's landmark Casa Loma.

Bachman and Cummings have a storied relationship on the stage.

They reunited as Bachman-Cummings years after the Guess Who split, and toured together as Bachman & Cummings in the mid-aughts.