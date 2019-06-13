'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities
This picture shows the WowWee pinkfong Baby Shark family of singing plush toys. The viral song and its kiddie music videos have entranced toddlers and parents alike, though some of the grown-ups are now suffering from shark fatigue. (AP Photo/WowWee)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:44PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - "Baby Shark Live" is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall.
It is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.
Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.
Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus" and "Jungle Boogie."
Of course, the show will also include "Baby Shark."
The schedule will be announced July 9, and concerts are scheduled to begin in October.