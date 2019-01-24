Baby pudu named for K-pop star debuts at L.A. Zoo
A baby pudu named Haechan, roams inside his enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Amanda Lee Myers, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 2:47PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Fans of a Korean pop star have raised more than US$2,000 to name a baby deer at the Los Angeles Zoo after their favourite doe-eyed singer.
The zoo's new baby pudu was named Haechan after a member of K-pop group NCT and its two subgroups, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.
The pudu made its media debut at the zoo Thursday, though he has previously been on public display after he was born Dec. 19.
Donors typically name animals born at the zoo. But after tweeting about the newborn pudu, the zoo realized Haechan's fans had long thought the 18-year-old resembled the tiny deer.
The zoo then posted that if fans raised $2,000 for conservation work, the pudu would be named Haechan. The money was raised within hours after the post.
여러분 오랜만에 게임방송이었는데 재미있었나요? 제노 잼과 함께하는 방송은 언제나 재미있죠 하하하하하하 앞으로도 많이 기대해 주시고 아프지말고 감기 조심 하세용!!!-젠#NCT pic.twitter.com/MKTwGGgqg7— NCT (@NCTsmtown) January 23, 2019