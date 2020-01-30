TORONTO -- "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are developing a new animated TV series aimed at pre-school construction enthusiasts.

The B.C.-bred twins say "Builder Brothers' Dream Factory" will draw from their experiences growing up on a ranch.

The series will centre on 10-year-old brothers who use "twin-spiration" to help solve problems in their neighbourhood.

Drew and Jonathan Scott say they've been looking for new ways to engage their younger fanbase since launching their "Builder Brothers" children's book series.

The TV show is being co-developed by Scott Brothers Entertainment and Sinking Ship Entertainment.