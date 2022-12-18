'Avatar 2' makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
"Avatar: The Way of Water" didn't make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron's big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.
The sequel earned $134 million from North American theatres and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
It tied with "The Batman" as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($187.4 million in May), "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," ($181 million in November) and "Thor: Love and Thunder" ($144.2 million in July).
Expectations were enormous for "Avatar 2," which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million, the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time (thanks in part to various re-releases) over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that's still far from normal. Everything "Avatar" is oversized, though: the Na'vi characters, the runtime (a staggering three hours and 12 minutes), the technical advancements and the release strategy from 20th Century Studios and The Walt Disney Co.
Going into the weekend many were expecting a domestic debut of at least $150 million. Some even said $175 or higher, but tracking has also not been as reliable a metric during the pandemic.
The film began its international rollout on Wednesday and debuted in North America on Thursday evening. Domestically, "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released in 4,202 theatres on over 12,000 screens, 400 of which were IMAX 3D. The studio and filmmakers bet big on the draw, and higher prices, of the 3D format and premium large screens.
By the end of Friday, "Avatar: The Way of Water" had already earned $53 million in the U.S. and Canada and $180.1 million globally, aided by a China release -- the first major Hollywood release in the country since "Minions: The Rise of Gru" in August. It blows "Avatar's" $26.7 million first day in 2009 out of the water, though that didn't include Thursday previews.
Over $48.8 million of the global total came from IMAX screens alone (1,543 in 80 markets), the second biggest weekend ever for the company.
"As excited as we are about these early results, we anticipate a long and successful run for `Avatar: The Way of Water,"' said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, in a statement.
As with many ambitious Cameron projects, from "Titanic" to the first "Avatar," nerves were high for the costly sequel, one of the most expensive of all time, which began production five years ago. It faced repeated delays and weathered The Walt Disney Co's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. It's also one of four "Avatar" sequels Cameron had in mind. Filming on the third movie, which shot simultaneously with "The Way of Water," is done, with an expected release in December 2024.
In the 13 years since the first film, "Avatar" has also been the butt of jokes for the perception that the biggest movie of all time, one that has made nearly $3 billion, has left a relatively minor footprint in the culture. But even so, critics have largely been on board with "The Way of Water," not just for the visuals but also for improving on the story of the first. It holds a 78% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
The question of whether "Avatar 2" will earn enough is a complicated one with varied answers. Is it enough for exhibitors, who've had several significant hits this year, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Black Panther 2" and "Doctor Strange 2," but are still hurting? Is it enough to justify starting production on fourth and fifth movies? Is it enough for the business as a whole, which is looking at a domestic year-end total in the $8 billion range, as opposed to a pre-pandemic normal of $11 billion?
But like the critics shouting "never doubt James Cameron," the studio and analysts are singing a similar tune.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has the benefit of a holiday corridor that is, relatively speaking, lacking in major blockbuster-style movies. Next week sees the debut of Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" and the family-friendly "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" but there are no comparable blockbusters until "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February. The hope is that audiences will continue seeking "Avatar 2" out for weeks and months to come, similar to the first movie.
"Historically James Cameron's movies are about the long haul, not the opening weekend," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "'Avatar' is going to develop its box office over time. It's about where it will end up months from now."
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore, with Wednesday through Sunday in parentheses. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
- "Avatar: The Way of Water," $134 million.
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," $5.4 million.
- "Violent Night," $5 million.
- "Strange World," $2.2 million.
- "The Menu," $1.7 million.
- "Devotion," $825,000.
- "The Fabelmans," $750,000.
- "Black Adam," $500,000.
- "I Heard the Bells," $308,893.
- "Empire of Light," $235,000.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Rise of respiratory illnesses prompt further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise of respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits on the rise as demand grows among Canadians
With the holiday season in full swing and 'Dry January' around the corner, Canadians who don't drink alcohol or want to cut back may find more options on menus and store shelves.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Canada
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Moscow accuses Ottawa of leading effort to undermine Russian soldiers
Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of a social media effort he argues is meant to demoralize Russian soldiers.
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
-
Rise of respiratory illnesses prompt further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise of respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
World
-
Russian shelling targets heart of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian military forces on Sunday shelled the centre of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
-
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
-
Moscow appeals for army recruits to fight in Ukraine through propaganda videos
Moscow has begun a new campaign to encourage Russians to enlist in the armed forces and fight in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin having denied needing more recruits.
-
Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
The streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating the death of Clemer Rojas, a 23-year-old student who left his parents' home Thursday to protest the ousting of Peru's president and never returned.
-
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter
President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter.
-
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting
A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school.
Politics
-
'Five-alarm fire': Conservatives to continue focus on cost of living in new year, Scheer says
Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer says Conservative MPs will continue to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and quashing the Liberals' carbon tax in the new year.
-
Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it
Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Health
-
American ALS patients contend with US$158K price tag on new drug
In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years. But patients and physicians who celebrated Relyvrio's approval several months ago are now contending with the obstacles posed by the U.S. health-care system.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
Rise of respiratory illnesses prompt further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise of respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Sci-Tech
-
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
-
Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames.
-
'Unlike any planets found in our solar system:' These two planets are probably made of water, study finds
Two far-off planets are likely made of water, according to research conducted using NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes.
Entertainment
-
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
-
'Avatar 2' makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
'Avatar: The Way of Water'a didn't make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron's big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.
-
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
Business
-
Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits on the rise as demand grows among Canadians
With the holiday season in full swing and 'Dry January' around the corner, Canadians who don't drink alcohol or want to cut back may find more options on menus and store shelves.
-
Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on Facebook, Mastodon
Twitter on Sunday said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames.
-
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
-
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Sports
-
France fans' dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final
Losing to Argentina wasn't the end they hoped for. Still, for dismayed French fans, the World Cup final was an emotional roller-coaster they'll never forget, with an outcome both bitter and sweet.
-
Vikings beat Colts in biggest comeback in NFL history
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division.
-
Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors, including chair Hugh Fraser
Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members have elected a new board of directors following a vote at the national sport organization's annual winter meeting.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.