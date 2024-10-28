Entertainment

    • Authorities launch 'interagency operation' at federal jail in New York housing Sean 'Diddy' Combs

    NEW YORK -

    Investigators from various federal agencies launched an "interagency operation" on Monday at the troubled lockup in New York City where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held.

    The investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department's inspector general's office and other law enforcement agencies had descended on the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Monday, the Bureau of Prisons said in statement to The Associated Press.

    The law enforcement operation is "designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn," the agency said. Prison officials declined to provide specific details about the operation Monday morning.

    But the move comes as the jail has faced increasing scrutiny over horrific conditions, rampant violence and multiple deaths and amid a push by the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons to fix problems at the jail and hold perpetrators accountable.

