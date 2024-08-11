Entertainment

    • Austrian Taylor Swift plot suspect's lawyer plays down attack plan

    An Austrian police officer is decorated with bracelets in the city centre in Vienna on Thursday, Aug.8, 2024. Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in the stadium in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader) An Austrian police officer is decorated with bracelets in the city centre in Vienna on Thursday, Aug.8, 2024. Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in the stadium in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)
    Share
    VIENNA -

    The lawyer of the main suspect in a foiled plot to carry out an attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna on Sunday sought to play down the seriousness of the plan, saying her client was only "playing with ideas."

    Swift's three planned concerts this week were cancelled after Austrian authorities discovered a plot allegedly led by a 19-year-old to carry out an ISIS-inspired suicide attack at a soccer stadium where tens of thousands of fans were planning to attend the shows.

    Austrian investigators said the youth had recently sworn a pledge to ISIS and had made a full confession after police raided his house, seizing chemicals, machetes and other devices the plotters planned to use in a bomb attack.

    Lawyer Ina-Christin Stiglitz told Reuters the youth had only been involved with ISIS for the past month.

    "It interested him," she said, suggesting that her client had not really intended to carry out a serious attack.

    "It was just playing with ideas," she said. "He says the bomb wasn't of good enough quality, it wouldn't have worked."

    He had researched online on how to build a bomb, she added. Among three other teenagers Austrian police have detained in the investigation was a 17-year-old youth, whom Stiglitz said her client had described as his "best friend and neighbour."

    Neighbours of the 19-year-old in the small town of Ternitz expressed shock at his arrest, describing him as reserved but friendly. One of few hints pointing to potential radicalization was that he had recently grown a long beard, they said.

    Responding to a question about why he had changed his appearance, his lawyer said: "He wanted to be cool."

    Chancellor Karl Nehammer said earlier that Austria's intelligence agencies should have greater power to monitor communications on messaging apps to stop extremists.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050

    Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

    opinion

    opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change

    Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    • Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3

      Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News