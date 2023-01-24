Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry

Kanye West, also known as Ye, presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Kanye West, also known as Ye, presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social