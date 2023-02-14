Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' actor, dead at 27
Austin Majors, a former child actor best known for his role on "NYPD Blue," has died, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. He was 27.
His sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, confirmed the news to CNN in an email.
Majors, whose full name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died February 11. The cause of death is still under investigation, according to medical examiner records.
In a statement, his family called Majors "an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."
"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," the statement said. "From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy."
The former child actor's breakout role came in 1999 when he starred as Theo Sipowicz, son of Det. Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), on ABC's detective drama "NYPD Blue." Majors appeared in 48 episodes from 1999-2004, according to IMDB.
Majors went on to appear in various television shows throughout the aughts, including appearances on "ER" and a two-episode arc on the "Hercules" miniseries as the voice of Hyllus in 2005. Other shows Majors appeared on include "NCIS," "According to Jim" and "Desperate Housewives" through 2007.
The last professional credit was a guest-starring role on CBS's "How I Met Your Mother" in 2009. He was also active on YouTube, his sister said.
Majors, who "loved camping and fishing," graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts and had a passion for directing and music producing, his family's statement added.
"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever," the statement said.
