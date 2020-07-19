Singer August Alsina is putting his own spin on the word "entanglement" with his new song that dropped late Saturday night.

"The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets," Alsina sings on the new track, called "Entanglements" with rapper Rick Ross.

The song alludes to the term Jada Pinkett Smith used to describe her relationship with Alsina.

"I got into an entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith told her husband, Will Smith, as the couple came together for a special edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook July 10 to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with the singer.

The couple was "going through a very difficult time," according to Pinkett Smith, and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

In a recent interview with radio host Angela Yee, Alsina said he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," Alsina said during the interview. "Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing."

Alsina also recently released an album called "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy."