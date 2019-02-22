Attorney says R Kelly paid witnesses to 'rig' 2008 trial
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 1:38PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 22, 2019 1:53PM EST
CHICAGO -- Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.
Avenatti told The Associated Press that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference Friday in Chicago.
Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State's Attorney's office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.
On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.
After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019