Attorney for actor Jonathan Majors denies additional abuse allegations, saying, 'He will be fully exonerated'

Jonathan Majors arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 12, 2023. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) Jonathan Majors arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 12, 2023. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social