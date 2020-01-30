NEW YORK -- A fledgling actress came home "pretty shocked, upset, angry" and "kind of overall appalled" after a hotel room meeting where she says Harvey Weinstein offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex.

The testimony came from her ex-boyfriend today at Weinstein's New York City rape trial.

Lincoln Davies, who was dating Dawn Dunning at the time in 2004, was called as a prosecution witness to bolster emotional testimony by Dunning and another aspiring actress on Wednesday accusing Weinstein of preying on their vulnerabilities while pushing the notion that sex could lead to stardom.

Dunning also said Weinstein put his hand up her skirt and fondled her genitals a few weeks earlier that same year.

But Davies said that she never told him about that.

Also taking the witness stand was the manager of the celebrity hangout where Tarale Wulff, then a cocktail waitress, alleged that Weinstein masturbated in front of her on a secluded terrace.

Jurors are also expected to hear about Weinstein's efforts to keep his alleged behaviour secret, including his use of a private intelligence company as reporters from The New York Times and The New Yorker pursued stories about him in 2017.

The experiences of Dunning and Wulff, who also claims Weinstein raped her in his SoHo apartment in 2005, are not part of the underlying criminal charges against him.

But their testimony could be a factor in whether he goes to prison at the end of his landmark #MeToo-era trial.

Prosecutors called them as witnesses under a state law that allows testimony about so-called prior bad acts, enabling them to explore things like motive, opportunity, intent and a common scheme or plan.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Mimi Haleyi, at the time a "Project Runway" production assistant, in 2006 and raping another aspiring actress in 2013. That woman could testify later this week.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.