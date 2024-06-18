Entertainment

    • As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength

    Celine Dion is seen here at the screening of her documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion' on June 17 in New York. (Angela Weiss / AFP) Celine Dion is seen here at the screening of her documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion' on June 17 in New York. (Angela Weiss / AFP)
    Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion says living with a painful rare disease is a battle, though she doesn't feel alone.

    In an interview on Monday at the premiere for the Prime Video documentary “I Am: Celine Dion” in New York City, Etalk senior correspondent Lainey Lui asked Dion what gives her strength not to give up as she copes with stiff person syndrome.

    "The mother in me," she said, appearing to be close to tears. Dion has three sons: René-Charles Angélil, 23, and 13-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, with her late husband René Angélil. Angélil died of cancer in 2016. "It was a battle but I was not alone, and my family has been with me and my kids and wonderful doctors and all the fans."

    The 56-year-old singer, who was born near Montreal, in Charlemagne, Québec, publicly shared her diagnosis in December 2022. She cancelled all her tour dates following the revelation.

    Despite dealing with painful spasms and muscle rigidity, Dion says the documentary, which chronicles her journey with the neurological disorder, helped take some weight off her shoulders. It will stream globally on Prime Video on June 25.

    "This documentary…it gave me so much deliverance," she told Etalk on Monday.

    With files from The Canadian Press

