

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadian artists are expressing their love of Toronto's Greektown following last night's deadly shooting in the neighbourhood.

The area is well known for its bars and restaurants on the strip of Danforth Avenue where the shooting occurred, and was referenced in a '90s ballad by the Barenaked Ladies.

In a tweet this morning, the band's former singer Steven Page quoted from "The Old Apartment," which was a nostalgic ode to a house on the Danforth.

Page wrote that he resided in the area for 25 years, and it's where his kids live today, adding it's been an "awful, violent year for Toronto."

Actor Patrick J. Adams of the TV show "Suits" also reflected on recent gun violence in the city, tweeting "Another night of senseless loss and brutality in my home town."

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says three people died and 12 were injured in the shooting rampage.

Montreal band Arcade Fire, who played a show across town in the city's west end last night, said they heard about the shooting when they got off the stage, adding they were "sending all our love to those affected."