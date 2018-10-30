

Adele Le Petit, CTVNews.ca





Kanye West is the latest celebrity to get "pumpkinized" just in time for Halloween.

American artist Jeanette Paras has been creating colossal celebrity pumpkins for the past 30 years.

She chooses people who’ve been grabbing headlines to immortalize on the giant gourds she displays on her porch. To celebrate her 30th year of unique creations, Paras chose Kanye West to be the star of her porch.

She painted the rapper on a 140-kilogram pumpkin and topped it with a "Make Pumpkins Great Again" hat, which she says was the hardest part of the work and took her nine hours to sew.

Paras’s "PumpYEkin" is a wink at the rapper’s latest visit to the White House. She says she hopes it will remind Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Her giant celebrity pumpkins typically range from 90 to 180 kilograms, but she has worked on pumpkins as large as 550 kilograms.

Since she started, Paras has captured nearly 90 giant celebrity pumpkin creations including presidents, politicians, entertainers, athletes and more.

Her creations include Donald "Trumpkin", Hillary "Clintkin", Vladimir "Putkin" and, "Pump-Kim" Jong Un.

Paras says she’s glad to help lift people’s spirits during a stressful political season, and to be "able to put a big smile on people's face".