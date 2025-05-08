ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

World Video Game Hall of Fame inducts Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007 and Quake

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo, provided by The Strong Museum in Rochester, N.Y., shows "Defender", "GoldenEye 007", "Quake", and "Tamagotchi", the newest inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. (The Strong Museum)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.