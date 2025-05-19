ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape describes their complex history

By The Associated Press

Published

Actress Jessica Mann, left, arrives to testify in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.