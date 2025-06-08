ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Tony Awards offer many intriguing matchups in a star-studded season

By The Associated Press

Published

Joy Woods, left, and Audra McDonald appear during a performance of the Broadway musical "Gypsy" in New York. (Julieta Cervantes via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.