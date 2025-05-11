ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘Sinners’ top box office charts once more

By The Associated Press

Published

Bob Iger, left, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, and Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, pose together at the premiere of the film "Thunderbolts" at the Dolby Theatre, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.