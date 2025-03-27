ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The ‘world’s most famous amphibian’ will deliver commencement speech at the University of Maryland

By CNN

Published

Kermit The Frog addressed the 1996 graduates of the former Southampton College of Long Island University in Southampton, New York. (John Dunn/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.