ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The Wayans family to be inducted into the NAACP Awards' Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This combination of photos show members of the Wayans family, top row from left, Damon Sr., Damon Jr., Kim, Keenan Ivory, Marlon and Shawn. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.