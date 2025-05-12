ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian changed how celebrities think about exposure

By The Associated Press

Published

Kim Kardashian attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented on Sept. 29, 2023, in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.