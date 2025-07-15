ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

The Emmy nominations are here. ‘Severance,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Adolescence’ could have a big day

By The Associated Press

Published

Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.