The charming story of Miskel Spillman, the 80-year-old grandmother who once hosted ‘SNL’

Miskel Spillman is seen on stage at "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 17, 1977, following her debut as host. Spillman, a then-80-year-old grandmother from New Orleans, won a contest that put her on one of television's biggest stages. She's pictured with Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner and granddaughter, Janine Baker. (NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)