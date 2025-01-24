Entertainment

Survivor of Nova festival massacre to represent Israel at Eurovision Song Contest

By CNN

Published

Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Hamas massacre at the Nova festival on October 7, 2023, will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland in May.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.