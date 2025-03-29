ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Single, album of the year to be announced at tonight's Juno Awards industry gala

By The Canadian Press

Published

Country crooner Josh Ross arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey McWhorter


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.