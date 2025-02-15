ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dropped by accuser

By Reuters

Published

Rap moguls Sean "Diddy" Combs, left, and Jay-Z attend the NBA All-Star basketball game, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Kathy Willens/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.