ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Sewer fatberg of ‘grease and rags’ forces Bryan Adams to cancel Australia show

By CNN

Published

Canadian singer Bryan Adams performs during a concert in Mumbai, India last year. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.