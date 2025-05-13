Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie begins testifying in his sex trafficking trial

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, also known as Cassie, arrives for the screening of "Killing Them Softly" at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.