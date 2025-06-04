Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled Cassie’s friend off balcony, jury hears

By Reuters

Published

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, far left, and attorney Marc Agnifilo, right, sit at the defence table during witness testimony in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.