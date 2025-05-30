Entertainment

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in London court

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Actor-comedian Russell Brand arrives at Westminster Magistrates' court in London, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)


















