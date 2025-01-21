ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Rogers signs three-year deal to continue on as TIFF's top sponsor

By The Canadian Press

Published

Signage is shown during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, September 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.