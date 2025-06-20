ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Review: ‘Mario Kart World’ a solid, safe offering for Switch 2’s early adopters

By The Canadian Press

Published

People play Mario Kart World on the new Nintendo Switch 2 video gaming console at a media preview event in New York on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.