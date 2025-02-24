ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Prosecutor says golden toilet was stolen from English palace in 'audacious raid'

By The Associated Press

Published

This screenshot made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled 'America,' by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.